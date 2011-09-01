Experience the Royal Touch
Custom Phoolo Ki Chadar
Ceiling Decor that uplifts any area or room.
“Flowers are a universal language that every bride understands”—Colin Cowe
Hi, I’m Rubina Bhimani, and I started this small yet meaningful venture in 1999. Ruby’s Shaadi ki yeh woh is a small Pakistani-owned business that aims to bring tradition and culture into south Asian weddings in the US alive.
My mission is to bring in the craftsmanship of our workers in Pakistan who have worked so hard to create something unique and classic, and the best part is that this skill is all handmade, which we are very proud of.
Since 1999 our company has been trusted for its superb customer service and for providing the community with High-quality products that remind them of the memories back home in the subcontinent.
